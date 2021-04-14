No COVID-19 cases recorded in Gulf Islands for April 4 to 10 period

Data released today (April 14) on active COVID-19 cases in B.C. indicates that no new cases were recorded in southern Gulf Islands communities between April 4 and 10, despite rumours to the contrary circulating on Salt Spring Island last week.

The accompanying chart using B.C. Centre for Disease Control data and prepared by community members Curt Firestone and Stan Derelian details case numbers for the region for the past four weeks.

(Click on the image above to see the full data chart.)