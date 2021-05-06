New COVID cases reported in Gulf Islands

Southern Vancouver Island has seen a positive decline in COVID-19 cases over the past month, although the Gulf Islands local health has new cases after reporting none for three weeks running.

New data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the Southern Vancouver Island region went from 291 new cases during the week of April 4-10 down to 148 in the most recent reporting week, April 25-May 1. On Southern Vancouver Island, every sub-area had significant downward trends in numbers over the past week aside from a very small decrease in the area from Chemainus to Nanaimo.

With three news cases, the Gulf Islands local health area is the only part of the region where case numbers actually went up.