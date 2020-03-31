March 30 Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association COVID-19 Update

Fortunately, for the moment, these posts have little new information and are quite boring. This is good. This means we may be flattening the curve, but it is still too early to say.

It can be hard to appreciate the severity of what is happening elsewhere in our province and country when the sun is shining, the birds are singing, and Spring is so clearly making itself known. Once again, though, we must implore you to carry on with all the physical distancing measures. It is our only hope for slowing the virus, saving lives, and being able to lift some of the restrictions we now face, a bit earlier.

Again we offer some resources to help Salt Springers to cope during this time.

With school technically back in session, here are some activities for children and youth: https://childmind.org/article/supporting-kids-during-the-covid-19-crisis/

https://www.todocanada.ca/things-to-do-with-teens-during-covid-19/

Museums around the world are offering free virtual online tours: https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/75809/12-world-class-museums-you-can-visit-online

The US Centers for Disease Control website now has a section devoted to maintaining mental wellness during the pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html