March 26 Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association COVID-19 Update

Message from the Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association for March 26:

We are in the calm before the storm and it is what we do right now that will determine the severity of the coming storm.

We want to thank all the residents and businesses of Salt Spring who are doing an incredible job of physical distancing and thus literally saving lives. So many people are helping in all sorts of different ways it would be impossible to mention them all, but thank you. Every day we delay the storm is a precious gift to everyone as more protective gear and ventilators are organized and information and treatments are developed.

Today, we’d like to provide some links to more support resources and the latest news on Covid-19 as it relates to our Salt Spring community.

Many people ask how long the virus can live on surfaces. The short answer is, it depends on the surface:

up to 3 days on smooth surfaces such as glass, plastic and metal

up to 24 hours on cardboard

about 4 hours on copper, which has inherent disinfectant properties

rough surfaces such as clothing do not hold the virus as long as smooth ones

indoor surfaces are more likely to remain infectious for longer.

Please see this comprehensive article on CBC News for more information and how best to disinfect:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/covid-19-surfaces-1.5509619

There is a provincial burning ban effectively immediately until April 15 to curb respiratory damage in vulnerable persons during the COVID-19 crisis. From the SSI Fire Department: “The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with provincial public health partners has issued open burning restrictions for all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones across the province until Wednesday April 15th, 2020. No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires. This includes backyard burning and machine land clearing only. Campfires are still permitted with a valid fire permit.”

This morning, social distancing has become law in BC:

People who ignore public health orders can now be jailed or fined

Reselling food or cleaning materials is prohibited

Click here to find out how and why these measures have been taken: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-bc-state-of-emergency-orders-1.5510677

And, if you come across people who are not taking seriously the need to isolate, here are some tips for explaining how this can save lives: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/coronavirus-people-defying-officials-1.5507061

Lack of housing security continues to be an issue on Salt Spring. Fortunately, the Province has listened to citizens in need and put a freeze on evictions and rent increases for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. See here for more: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-bc-renter-landlord-financial-help-1.5509636

For parents and caregivers isolating at home with children, there is a free session on the Zoom videoconferencing platform by psychologist Dr. Nicole Racine tomorrow, March 27 at 11am PST: Join Dr. Nicole Racine and parents across the country in a discussion about coping and resilience for children and parents during COVID-19. Nicole will address common stress responses in children resulting from social distancing and home isolation, provide resources, and respond to your questions about reducing stress and promoting mental well-being – for yourself and your children.

Sign up here: https://www.forourkids.ca/session_1

Again, thank you to our amazing community who continue to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. We are so grateful for your distancing efforts and caring for each other during this difficult, stressful time.

