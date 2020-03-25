March 25 Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association COVID-19 Update

March 25 message from the Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association:

Over the last week or so, we have focused on what individuals can do to prevent transmission of COVID, how to access care, etc. Today we would like to recognize the stress and anxiety that this virus has caused in the community. Many of us have friends, family members, and neighbours who have lost their jobs. Our Island is highly reliant on tourism for income. Small business owners and their employees are worried about how to feed their families, pay rent or mortgages, and other basics.

If you’re feeling anxious about the virus — about finances, the economy, or how to cope while staying at home — please take a look at some of the resources provided below. The federal and provincial governments are working to create a financial safety net for those who need it most during the pandemic.

Please remember that compassion is one of our community’s greatest strengths. Help one another from afar, be kind, and we will get through this.

RESOURCES:

If you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms, please call 811 or use the self-assessment tool, available online or as an mobile app, here: https://bc.thrive.health/

If you are anxious or depressed and need to talk to someone, please call the BC Crisis Centre at 1-800-784-2433 or 310-6789 (no area code needed). You can also chat online with a support person by linking here: https://crisiscentre.bc.ca/

Federal resources, including applications for EI, small business subsidies, and the new emergency response benefit, can be found by linking from this page: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

The Province has a comprehensive set of resources and information, which can all be linked to from their dedicated COVID-19 site: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support

School District 64 answers FAQs on COVID-19’s impact on our education system here: https://sd64.bc.ca/frequently-asked-questions-during-covid-19/

There are many good resources for keeping ourselves busy and entertained while we keep our distance from others. Here is one to start with, particularly good if you have children in the house: https://www.elsa-support.co.uk/coronavirus-14-day-self-isolation-activities/?fbclid=IwAR1O6Ow9GnH7BDsxTGKk5_ozX3PyV6DbzRU2anGWkcYdY9GcQPrrDSWJohg

Finally, we ask again that you please continue to self-isolate and practice strict social distancing. It is the only known way to curb the spread of COVID-19. If every individual takes these measures, we will hopefully return to a state of normalcy sooner than if we don’t.