Local COVID rate keeps rising

The most recent data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control indicates 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Salt Spring and the other Gulf Islands between Sept. 5 and 11.

That is up from seven new cases reported on the islands in the previous week.

Click on the chart above to see the full view.

For an indication of the average daily case rate of new cases for Salt Spring Island and for Pender, Galiano, Mayne and Saturna islands combined (for Sept. 7-13), see this BCCDC chart. Hover over the relevant area to get the number.