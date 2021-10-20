Local COVID cases at 24 in one week

The Gulf Islands have recorded their highest number of COVID-19 cases in a one-week period since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Oct. 10-16, 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As the average daily case rate of new cases per 100,000 population sets Salt Spring’s rate at 20 (or approximately two new cases per day based on a 10,000 population) and the other Gulf Islands at zero between Oct. 12 and 18, all of the 24 cases can be assumed to be on Salt Spring Island.

As well, Island Health has extended the dates of an exposure notice at Fulford Elementary School to include Oct. 5, 12 and 13 from the originally posted Oct. 4, 6 and 7.

Click on the chart above to see the number of cases and trend for the southern Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands region for the past four weeks.