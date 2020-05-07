Lady Minto staff get COVID All-Star Nod

Dr. Holly Slakov and the Lady Minto Hospital team have received COVID All-Star kudos from the South Island Medical Staff Association.

Dr. David Beaver nominated Slakov, who is the chief of staff at the hospital.

“Holly has provided calm, sensible and timely leadership,” Beaver wrote. “She has been a guiding light in the storm of information and change. She has allowed LMH Med Staff and nurse teams to keep ahead of the curve of needed adaptations, often seemingly providing templates for other facilities to work with and adapt to their own needs.”

Slakov said she was delighted to have been nominated, but acknowledged “the wonderful team that she has the privilege of working with at Lady Minto Hospital. From fellow physicians to nurses, housekeepers to the site director, each member of the LMH community has been essential in the hospital’s preparation and care efforts,” the SIMSA write-up states.

See the next issue of Aqua – Gulf Islands Living magazine, published on May 13, for a Q&A with Slakov.