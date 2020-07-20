Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Message to the Community

After a long absence from posting, the Lady Minto Hospital medical staff feel it might be time to update the community on all things COVID. While all cases on Salt Spring have long since recovered, we are entering a new phase of risk as more and more visitors arrive and each of us starts to expand our “bubble.”

First, thank you so much to all the businesses and individuals who have clearly made a huge effort to put in place precautionary measures as recommended by our provincial leaders to keep all of us safe.

Second, please do not allow all the hard work and sacrifices go to waste. As all of us start to socialize more, please do NOT meet with friends or go to work if you feel ill. Remember to wash your hands, do not touch your face, and if you need to sneeze or cough, cover your face with your elbow. Masks should be worn in any situation where it is difficult to maintain the required six feet of separation from anyone not in your bubble.

Finally, thank you to the Capital Regional District and the coordinators of the Saturday market who have been working hard to sort out the safest way to re-open. We know that many people are desperate to see the Saturday market. If you are attending any of the markets in the park, please be aware that this is potentially a high-risk event, even though it is outdoors. Should there be a COVID-positive person in the crowd, contact tracing will be almost impossible in this scenario. Please wear a mask, carry hand sanitizer and continue to respect social distancing.