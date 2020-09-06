Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association Message to the Community – Sept. 6, 2020

In the wake of the recent positive COVID case in the community, physician offices are fielding many questions. We would like to direct people appropriately so we can focus on our patients’ needs.

As individual family physicians, we have no additional information about the Salt Spring situation to give to the public – your family physician’s office will not be able to provide further details

Instead, the places to look for information are the Island Health website ( https://www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19 ) and the BCCDC ( http://covid-19.bccdc.ca

For information about local outbreaks and exposures, see the Island Health webpage: https://www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19/outbreaks-and-exposures

Friendly reminders about symptoms and testing:

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 (dry cough, fever, headache) and need a swab call the 1-844-901-8442 number to book an appointment. Testing is not done if you do not have symptoms.

If you are UNWELL with respiratory symptoms and need advice, contact 811 for advice or if symptoms are more severe, the emergency room at Lady Minto Hospital.

If you have symptoms and are waiting for a test or test results, please self-isolate

If you have an emergency, call 911.

Thank you so much for your patience and compassion. We will continue to post as information becomes available. In the meantime, please stay calm, wash your hands, physically distance, wear a mask in tighter spaces, and enjoy the long weekend!