Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association Message: Annual flu vaccine available

Message from Salt Spring Island physicians:

We are rapidly approaching the start of influenza season. Meanwhile, we remains in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic with increasing numbers of cases across the province.

We, on the island, have been able to avoid any outbreaks of COVID so far with low numbers of COVID infections. The measures we have employed — limiting our contacts to those within our bubble, maintaining physical distance from others, wearing a mask when we are unable to maintain distance or are in public spaces, and washing our hands — should also help to limit the spread of flu this year.

The annual influenza vaccine is now available for immunization. Flu vaccination remains an important means to protect individuals from illness and prevent community spread with the potential for a “twindemic.”

The family doctors of Salt Spring will be working with Public Health and other community partners to provide flu vaccinations at a community flu clinic this year. Individual physician offices have limited capacity to offer flu shots to individuals while maintaining COVID infection control practices so we are encouraging our patients to attend the community flu clinic if at all possible. Local pharmacies are also providing flu vaccinations.

The community flu clinic is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 8 at the high school gym. Flu shots will be available by appointment only. There will be an online booking system. To book an appointment, go to islandfluclinics.ca and select Southern Gulf Islands. We are immunizing everybody regardless of age.

Information on influenza is available at islandhealth.ca/flu along with a link to the ‘flu clinic booking site.