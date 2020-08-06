Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association COVID-19 Update

First, a big thank you to the community for trying so hard over the long weekend to follow the rules, even though the rules can definitely put a damper on having fun.

Unfortunately, nothing changes: we need to stay the course with washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks when we can not maintain a six-foot distance. This is the way we all need to function for the foreseeable future.

Messages about school reopening in just a few short weeks are causing both anxiety and relief. There is still much to sort out to make school a safe environment for students and staff, and we will need to be patient as our education and health leaders work together to sort this out.

Family physician offices and our Lady Minto emergency department are currently very busy, in part due to the accommodations in place for COVID. Please be advised that patients with non-urgent issues might have to wait to be seen.