Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association April 27 message

Plans are being made to open up businesses and relax some of the restrictive measures that we have all been living with. This is an exciting, but also risky and scary time, and there are a few things to remember.

1. We are incredibly lucky on Salt Spring to have more space than city dwellers to get outside while still maintaining at least two meters’ distance from others. However, as businesses open, all of us may find ourselves in situations where it is difficult to keep the appropriate distance. For this reason, masks are another tool we can use to help reduce spread.

2. Even more important will be the need for all of us to be vigilant about our health and not go to work or go out if we are ill. If you develop any new respiratory symptoms — fever, cough or difficulty breathing — you must go home and book an appointment to have yourself tested for the novel coronavirus. Employers must not only allow workers to stay home when ill, but support them to do so. Our culture of going to work when ill must stop.

In following the recommendations of Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix to date, we have all made sacrifices but it has worked. This means we can start to relax some restrictions, but only as long as we do not trigger a surge in COVID cases. Please continue to follow the recommendations from our provincial health officer and remain responsible in the coming days, weeks and months. This way we can continue to enjoy some of the new freedoms that will be coming without causing harm to others.