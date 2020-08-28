Hospital staff provide COVID update

The Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association is reporting that while COVID-19 cases have been rising across British Columbia, the increase continues to be mainly found within the Lower Mainland and has been predominantly associated with larger gatherings.

“Cases in our local Island Health Authority thankfully remain low,” a statement provided by the association on Aug. 27 explains.

The medical staff association requests that anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms and is concerned they may have COVID call the COVID test booking line at 1-844-901-8442 to be scheduled for testing at Lady Minto Hospital.

“Please do NOT just arrive at Lady Minto expecting to be seen. This overwhelms our staff, wastes resources, and makes for longer wait times for everyone,” LMHMSA said.“We want to ensure that those who actually need care get it in a timely manner.”

“Finally, a reminder to be kind. Hospital staff continue to endure rude and abusive behaviour. While we understand that the pandemic has increased stress, kindness and patience are the values that will see us through this together.”