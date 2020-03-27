Harbour Air joins Seair in cancelling regularly scheduled flights

Harbour Air has temporarily suspended all regularly scheduled flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release issued Thursday night, the company said that “with safety as our top value at Harbour Air, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our employees and our customers to cease all Harbour Air scheduled service flight operations.”

The company’s current plan is to resume regular flights on May 4.

“We understand the impact that this decision has on the communities we service, and because we don’t want to leave anyone stranded, as we are deemed an essential service in the province, we will continue to offer charter services which will include private flights, freight and government support services as required. For the safety of our flight crew and private flight passengers, these flights will be completed utilizing our larger DeHavilland Otter aircraft, which will allow for on- board distancing. We will continue to follow the stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols in place.”

The company added: “To all of Harbour Air’s guests, neighbours, partners and friends, we are thinking of you. Through everyone’s help and support, we will get through this and get back to doing what we love.”

Seair Seaplanes, which also serves the Gulf Islands, suspended its services, except for charters, as of March 22. Company president Peter Clarke stated last week that Seair hopes to resume regular flights on April 30.

“Once again, I would like to remind all our passengers, this is TEMPORARY and we will continue to monitor the situation daily and provide details via the COVID-19 (coronavirus) page on our website. In the meantime, stay safe and take care of one another. We will miss you and look forward to flying you again soon.”