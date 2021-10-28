Gulf Islands and regional COVID cases drop

New reported COVID-19 cases in the Gulf Islands dropped back to only four in the most recent week for which data is available — Oct. 17-23 — following a pandemic high of 24 the previous week.

Overall numbers were also down throughout the southern Vancouver Island region.

The “average daily case rate per 100,000 population” number also dropped from 20 to five for Salt Spring, but rose from zero to three for the other Gulf Islands.

For vaccination coverage, 78 per cent of Salt Spring Island residents aged 12 and up have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 83 per cent have received one dose. Those figures are 91 (second dose) and 94 per cent (first dose) on the other Gulf Islands. Province wide, 84.7 per cent of the population aged 12 and up has been double vaccinated and 89.7 per cent has received one dose.

