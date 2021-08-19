Four COVID cases reported in Southern Gulf Islands

By CURT FIRESTONE

Driftwood Contributor

COVID has returned to the Southern Gulf Islands.

Over the past weeks, we have all watched COVID on the rise in other parts of the world. After three months without COVID on our islands, B.C. public health officials now report four new active cases. (The last case was reported in the May 2-8 week.)

COVID is also on the increase in surrounding communities. As an example: Victoria was averaging 15.5 cases per week and now has 58.

Stan Derelian (who is away on holidays) and I have not prepared reports since the beginning of June. Simply put: there were no cases to report.

Click on the chart above for a full view of the data.