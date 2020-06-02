COVID-19 survey has rural-specific focus

Gulf Islands residents are being asked to complete an online survey about how they and their communities have been impacted by COVID-19.

The survey is an initiative of the Centre for Rural Health Research, within UBC’s Department of Family Practice, in partnership with the BC Rural Health Network.

Findings will be used to help understand rural community solutions and resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be shared with participating rural and remote B.C. communities in order to support learning and collaboration across communities. Additionally, the findings will be shared with the B.C. Ministry of Health and health authorities to support rural health-care planning.

The anonymous survey can be found at http://bit.ly/RERCOVID-19. No deadline has been set for its completion.

The CRHR survey is different from one distributed by the provincial government that had a response deadline of May 31.