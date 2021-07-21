Appreciation for vaccine clinic workers expressed through Be Thankful program

Salt Spring Islanders can show their appreciation to local vaccination clinic nurses and health-care workers through the Be Thankful program.

An ad hoc committee of islanders created the initiative, which will see gift certificates donated to the island’s vaccination clinic through the Island Comeback program and gifted to all of the people working on the front lines.

In order to contribute, people choose one of the businesses listed on islandcomeback.ca/islands/salt-spring/ and as directed in the shopping cart send a gift certificate of any amount to ssithankyou@islandcomeback.ca.

Island Comeback was set up to help residents of several Gulf Islands support local businesses and non-profits during the COVID shutdown period by facilitating online gift certificate purchases.

All gift certificates will be collected by Aug. 1 and distributed to the COVID vaccination clinic workers by Island Health COVID program manager Cali Chang.

David Norget, co-chair of the Salt Spring Island Health Network, explained the rationale for the program in a media release.

“Salt Spring COVID vaccination clinic workers have been willing to work long hours, outside of their regular duties,” he said. “They have listened to many islanders’ stories and have helped to promote a healthy resilience during these difficult times. I’m glad we have a positive way to show recognition of their care while also supporting local businesses.”

Kisae Petersen, executive director of Islanders Working Against Violence, added, “I’m deeply grateful to the Salt Spring vaccination team for their dedication and kindness to create a welcoming and efficient vaccination process for our community. Many thanks as well to all the health workers who reached out to connect with people at the food bank and in the park, to ensure access for all. The Be Thankful program is a great way to give back to the vaccination team for their impressive services.”