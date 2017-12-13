VCR wraps up initiatives for 2017

Volunteer and Community Resources is celebrating the giving season and the end of 2017 with two initiatives.

An exhibit currently on display at the Salt Spring Public Library entitled 150 Days, 150 Volunteers, 150 Organizations wraps up VCR’s Canada 150 project through a display featuring local faces who volunteer in the community. Between Feb. 1 and July 1, 2017, exactly 150 days, VCR collected examples of volunteerism, highlighting the different reasons why people in the community volunteer.

“It is inspiring to see the whole collection displayed together for the first time. It really makes quite an impact,” said Janine Fernandes-Hayden, staff for VCR.

VCR is also pleased to announce the winners of its photo contest. Thanks to a panel of volunteer judges, the 45 entries were reduced to four winners in three places.

Tying for third place were Margriet Ruurs and Kim Dalton. Judy McPhee placed second with her entry of volunteers serving food at the Apple Festival. Avril Kirby took home a Salt Spring gift basket, courtesy of several local vendors, as the prize for first place.

