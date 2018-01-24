Tiny home expert gives presentation at library

Permaculture educator talks about pros and cons of tiny living

Salt Spring Islanders will get a chance to learn about tiny house building and living on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Permaculture educator Kenton Zerbin is giving a crash course on building and living in the small homes, as well as touching on legal issues and rules of building tiny homes. His talk takes place at Salt Spring Public Library from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Zerbin lives in a tiny home himself, and knows all about the benefits and disadvantages to tiny living. His course covers things like the pros and cons of living in a tiny house, the types of tiny homes, how to choose one that fits individual needs and the basics of construction.

“Tiny houses allow a wide variety of lifestyles and life choices, which is very liberating,” he said.

There are many reasons to build a tiny home. Tiny homes are cheaper than traditional homes. They also have a much smaller financial impact on people, since they can often be built and paid for by the time they’re completed. This allows people to live without debt and have more freedom than they would in a more traditional house.

“Not only do you have less building materials, less square footage and you don’t technically need to buy land, you can build a house out of your pocket,” said Zerbin. “There are a lot of people out there who are looking at the financial state of the world and going ‘Do I want to work my whole life in uncertain times paying off my house?’”

Seating for Thursday’s talk is limited to 60 people.

For more on this story, see the Jan. 24, 2018 issue of the Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper, or subscribe online.