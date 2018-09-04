Slide-show evenings aid hall upgrade project

A fundraising event for Central Hall siding replacement is going back in time to exchange entertainment for donations.

Slide Shows From Years Gone By will be shown at Central Hall on the first Thursday of each month through the fall, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Louise Nye, who owned the cinema in the 1990s with her sisters Alberta and Gloria, will share photos of Salt Spring people, happenings and scenes she took between 1991 and 2001 in the hour-long presentations beginning at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to come as early as 6:30 p.m. to get the best seat, concession treats and to enjoy piano music played by Lucas Booy. Scenes of fall fair animals, displays and such will be shown during that first half hour, with slides of people reserved for the formal show at 7 p.m.

“Running the cinema was the most fun, wonderful job I had,” said Nye.

She especially loved showing the photos she had taken on the big screen before the movies started, a tradition that continues to this day.

Admission to the slide shows is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Central Community Hall Society’s re-siding fund.

Nye is passionate about helping contribute to the $50,000 needed to replace the historic hall’s siding.

“I spent so many years at the hall and it was so good to me, and I wanted to give something back,” she explained.

With almost 3,000 slides taken during the 1991 to 2001 decade, Nye has a colourful chunk of local history to share.

