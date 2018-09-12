Pride Celebration

Salt Spring’s 14th annual Pride festival once again attracted widely diverse and inclusive participation, with members of the LGBTQ community from Salt Spring and beyond joined by supportive friends and allies during events that ran from Sept. 5 to 9. The annual parade and after-party in Centennial Park on Saturday brought forth colourful rainbow costumes plus a moving opening address by Tsawout elder Earl Claxton Jr., and inspiring words by the parade’s co-marshals Janet Clouston and Chi Chi Small Wolf. Around 500 people attended Pride events this year, and 2,500 were in the parade and crowd combined. See you next year!