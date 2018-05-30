New health care assistant course offered

Camosun College was successful once again in securing “rural access” funding from the Ministry of Advanced Education to offer a second cohort of its Health Care Assistant Program on Salt Spring Island.

Anyone wishing to train without relocating to Victoria for this seven-month program will want to act quickly to secure a spot.

“In 2016 a cohort of 16 students enrolled in the program, which was a first for both Camosun and our island community of learners,” said Maggie Allison, GISS manager of career development and community initiatives, who is facilitating enrolment. “All students completed the program and the majority are working on Salt Spring Island.”

But Allison said the need for more health care assistants on the island is still strong. “Both Beacon Community Services and Greenwoods Eldercare Society have indicated that they are still facing staffing shortfalls,” she said.

The program will run from mid-October 2018 until mid-May 2019. Interested individuals should contact Maggie Allison at mallison@sd64.bc.ca for more information and a step-by-step guide to applying online.

An orientation is planned for the first week in June, so time is of the essence, she said.