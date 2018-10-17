Island puppy boom inspires fundraising campaign

Salt Spring’s housing crisis is impacting more than just humans these days, as people living in make-shift accommodations deal with how to care for their pets in challenging situations.

With a recent puppy “boom” resulting in several litters arriving to dog owners who are camping or living in other forms of alternative housing, one island resident is doing what she can to help. Carrie-Anne Billyard-Greene has set up a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help these puppies and their mothers get everything they need to be healthy, including food, shots and de-worming medication. She also wants to ensure they are spayed or neutered and would like to provide collars and leashes to keep dogs from running loose, and to help the humans who have been overwhelmed by the sudden costs.

“I’m an animal lover and I see these people suffering, and I want to help,” Billyard-Greene explained.

Until now, Billyard-Greene has been spending her own savings buying food for people and dogs living in vehicles or in the woods. She delivers sandwiches and puppy chow every morning. One of the people she’s helping is Flynn Scott, whose dog gave birth to six puppies last month.

Scott’s partner is in the same situation — his dog had eight puppies at the beginning of September. Robertson lives on a boat and has had to move the puppies off recently as they’ve started to be too active for the space.

“It was alright when they were small but now that they’ve started to run around — it’s not really fair to them.”

“Because we’re partners we can’t even help each other or support each other, because we have to keep the puppies separated,” Scott added.

Scott rescued her dog Mucky from the streets of Toronto, as the last puppy of multiple litters born to a dog that belonged to an addict. Her partner found his dog in similarly bad conditions, alone and in very poor health in a field beside a gas station. Although he didn’t want to take on a dog, she picked him out of the three humans travelling together that day.

Both have taken good care of their dogs since, including shots and deworming, but neither had saved enough money yet to get them spayed.

To complicate matters, Scott lost the place she was living when the puppies were just a couple of weeks old, and she hasn’t been able to work while taking care of them.

With 14 puppies between them, the couple is spending $150 on dog food a week and don’t have anything left for their own food needs. They have placed all the puppies but one in good homes for when they’re ready to go, and will take some money for their food expenses, but until then the pair have a lot of expenses and few resources.

Billyard-Greene said she knows of 10 to 12 other dog owners who are currently in the same situation or just about to be. The GoFundMe page has yet to attract donors but if it does get to be a large fund, she plans to get help with oversight. The campaign can be found under Homeless Puppy Explosion Salt Spring.

Donations of dog food or other items can be dropped off at Billyard-Greene’s home at 158 Maliview Dr. She can be reached at 250-931-8224. Grocery cards for the dog owners would also be greatly appreciated.

