Festival of Trees lights up

The Festival of Trees is underway on Salt Spring Island for the fourth year in a row.

Organized by Lynda Turner and Mollie Colson, the event sees people place donations for the Salt Spring Food Bank and Copper Kettle Community Partnership under decorated Christmas trees. This year the set-up is in the Harbour House Hotel, in the room off the back parking lot that was formerly Still Point Yoga Studio (and a liquor store before that).

Trees have been put up by Copper Kettle, Stitch Dimensions Quilt Guild, Grandmothers to Grandmothers, Friends of Kenya, Salt Spring Weavers and Spinners Guild, BMO Ganges, Rosemary Trump’s fitness class, Chamber of Commerce, Thrifty Foods and Country Grocer.

The trees can be viewed daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 1. The winner is the tree that accumulates the most donations. Non-perishable, not stale-dated or opened food products, cash or new socks or gloves (for the Copper Kettle tree) can be put under the trees.

For more information, email Turner at loubelle92@hotmail.com.