The Driftwood checked with local otter and mascot DW Salty to determine if winter is yet over in the Gulf Islands.

As seen in the accompanying video clip, DW did not see his shadow today (or perhaps he just lost it), so based on that premise we can look forward to an early spring.

However, the Driftwood’s newest staff member, reporter Marc Kitteringham, learned that otters can and will bite. The CBC’s Brett Ruskin had a similar experience with¬†Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia today.