Canada Day festivities ready to roll

Canada Day weekend on Salt Spring is gearing up to be a busy one, with activities planned in various parts of the island.

Saturday, June 30 sees three special events take place.

The local Rotary Club holds its third annual Crabfest fundraiser in Rotary Marine Park from 4 to 9 p.m. The event features fresh local crab with all the fixings, cash bar and live music by The Costners. Advance tickets are at the Visitors Centre, Salt Spring Books and through Facebook with all proceeds benefitting Rotary community projects.

Block Party

Running both Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. is the second annual Grace Point Square Block Party.

The family-friendly event will include live music, a beer garden and food vendors.

Live music will be provided by local legends Auntie Kate and the Uncles of Funk starting at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Donny Brook and the Haymakers will take the stage for two sets. The band consists of locals Brent Shindell, Lorne Burns, Dave Roland and Matt Steffich. Guest saxophonist Johnny Ferreira, formerly of the Colin James Band, will round out the line-up.

Sunday’s performance will conclude just in time for the Canada fireworks.

Art & Nature Fest

Last year’s inaugural Art & Nature Fest was so successful that the Salt Spring Island Conservancy is holding it again this year. On Saturday, June 30 from 3 to 7 p.m., the festival will connect people and wild places by inviting people to enjoy numerous activities in nature.

Festival goers can listen and dance to musical performances by Wesley Hardisty and Andy Meyers, the Ruwadzano Marimba band, Women of Note, and during the community picnic, Lewis Davies. Lorraine Lowry will open and close the fest with her masterful bagpipe playing.

Festival goers can take workshops: yoga with Jayne Lloyd-Jones, drawing with Lisa Lipsett, writing with author Claire Sicherman, dancing with Tomoko Yamazaki, or creating cordage with Salt Spring Island’s Basketry Guild.

Patrons can take guided walks with Linda Gilkeson, John Borst, and Chris Drake to learn about bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects, the Cusheon Lake watershed, and wetlands restoration. Adults and kids can play with clay to make tree spirits and origami to create seed packets and can also enjoy a scavenger hunt. Other interactive activities include a labyrinth and an eco-art mosaic.

People are invited to bring their own picnic foods, although a limited menu for purchase will be provided as well. The festival is a zero-waste event and everyone is encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

This year’s event will include an admission to pay for both event costs and to support the conservancy’s work. Last year all event costs were fully covered by a Canada 150 grant.

Canada Day

The Canada Day Show & Shine is a show of vintage cars, hot rods and unique classic rides, along with new sports cars and electric vehicles at the hydro/ball field at Rainbow Road and Jackson Avenue, across from Salt Spring Elementary School. Food, live entertainment and a Canada Day Cake big enough to share are part of the fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cake cutting is scheduled to take place with MP Elizabeth May and MLA Adam Olsen at 1:30 p.m.

Then beginning at 7 p.m., the outdoor Kidz Zone, with games and snacks, is hosted by West of the Moon in Rotary Marine Park. Thrifty Foods provides a free BBQ meal. At dusk — approximately 10:15 to 10:30 p.m. — the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce and Salt Spring Fire-Rescue present the Canada Day fireworks from Ganges Harbour.