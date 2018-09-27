100 Women Who Care sets up on Salt Spring

A high-impact fundraising model for local registered charities is being established on Salt Spring Island.

The 100 Women Who Care group was officially launched Sept. 26, and interested women are invited to learn more at one of two orientation sessions in the Salt Spring Public Library Program Room. They are on Wednesday, Oct. 3 and Thursday, Oct. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. The first meeting is at ArtSpring on Thursday, Nov. 8.

According to a press release, islander Janine Fernandes-Hayden first came up with the idea after hearing about it from a friend involved with a similar group.

“Fernandes-Hayden simply couldn’t shake the idea. Knowing it would translate successfully to the island, she convened a spark-plug group of women: Coreen Boucher, Lina Martens, Maryann Bird, Perry Ruehlen and Carin Perrins. Together, they’ve spent six months laying the foundation of 100 Women Who Care Salt Spring Island, just one of over 600 active chapters around the world.”

The concept is simple, says the group: “100 women, one hour, $100 donation equals $10,000 of immediate impact for a local charity each meeting.”

How it works: Registered charities with a local impact are nominated by members. For every member who nominates a charity, an equal number of nominations is placed in the charity basket. At each meeting, three charities are chosen from the basket. If selected at the meeting, the member who nominated the charity provides a five-minute presentation on why they think that organization should receive the funds. After the three presentations, each member votes for her choice. The charity receiving the most votes is awarded all funds raised that evening. The successful organization is responsible for issuing tax receipts to each member.

The Nov. 8 inaugural meeting runs from 7 to 8 p.m. in the ArtSpring gallery space. Registration and social begins at 6:15 and new member orientation starts at 6:30 p.m.