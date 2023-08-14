COBANLI, Gillian Ann (Minshull)



May 12, 1938 – July 27, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the beautiful & serene passing of Gillian Cobanli on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Hospice of Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.



After an irrecoverable stroke six weeks ago, Gill peacefully passed away, surrounded by family.

Gill is survived by her children, Richard John (Susan); Bruce William; and Selma Jane. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Sara Athan, Matilda Canan, Gillian Emma Catherine, and Theo Cem. She was predeceased by her husband, Basri Cevat, in 1997, and her granddaughter Leyla Rose in 2021.



The Cobanli family would like to thank all of the incredible and dedicated doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff in the Neurology wing of Victoria General Hospital, Palliative Care and Hospice at Royal Jubilee and V.I.H.A.



Gill’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 27th, 2023 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 92, at 121 Blain Road, on Salt Spring Island, from 12 noon to 3:00pm.