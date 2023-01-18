Wednesday, January 18, 2023
January 18, 2023
SEARCH
Rally scene from Phyllis Nagy’s Call Jane historical drama about the underground abortion movement of the 1960s in the U.S. Image courtesy SSFF.
Arts & Entertainment

Call Jane leads up to annual island film festival

By Contributed Article

By Steve Martindale

Salt Spring Film Festival

The Salt Spring Film Festival will be back at Gulf Islands Secondary School from March 3 to 5 for the first time in three years, featuring 40 new documentaries from around the world, a number of which will be presented by the filmmakers themselves.

The return to the film festival’s usual location, after a hiatus during the pandemic in which smaller film series were held at Fulford Hall and ArtSpring, means that the popular Social Justice Bazaar will also be returning to highlight the work of local nonprofits and community organizations who set up display tables in the festival’s central hub throughout the weekend.

The festival has traditionally featured films on a range of social justice issues, and this year will be no exception, as the soon-to-be-announced program line-up includes a number of engaging documentaries on Indigenous resurgence, environmental concerns and LGBTQ+ resilience, gripping exposés on international political intrigue and economic upheaval, and celebratory explorations of visual arts, modern dance and music legends.

Starting next week, the film festival will also present three award-winning films on Wednesdays at ArtSpring in the ongoing Best of the Fests film series, which began in November and December with two sold-out music documentaries on Leonard Cohen and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver lead an all-star cast in Phyllis Nagy’s Call Jane, a crowd-pleasing and timely historical drama on the underground abortion movement of the 1960s, which screens at ArtSpring at 7:30 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 25.

In the role of her career, Banks portrays Joy, a conservative housewife in 1968 Chicago facing an unexpected health crisis who seeks out a clandestine network of women known as The Janes, who help women terminate unwanted pregnancies at a time in America when abortion is in most cases illegal. Joy’s determination to safely resolve her own predicament leads her to risk everything in order to provide other women with the options she herself had been denied.

This surprisingly entertaining drama about a very serious subject was nominated for Best Film at both the Berlin International Film Festival and the Beijing International Film Festival, where Sigourney Weaver was awarded the prize for Best Supporting Actress.

The Best of the Fests film series continues on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with The Blue Caftan, Maryam Touzani’s richly erotic and deeply moving Moroccan drama about a master tailor caught in a taboo love triangle, which has won awards at multiple festivals and has been shortlisted for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

Vancouver filmmaker Kat Jayme will be in attendance on Feb. 8 to present her wildly entertaining documentary The Grizzlie Truth, which won an Audience Award at the Vancouver International Film Festival, in which she doggedly investigates the scandalous 2001 relocation of the Vancouver Grizzlies to Memphis.

Don’t miss these three one-night-only screenings at ArtSpring. Tickets are $13 each and available online at artspring.ca, or at the ArtSpring Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday (either in person or by phone at 250-537-2102).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

School district, CUPE local partner to help fund EA certification 

Hopeful educational assistants (EAs) willing to learn on the job have a new pathway to certification, thanks to a coordinated initiative between the school...

Islanders’ housing experience stories being collected

The Southern Gulf Islands Community Resource Centre (SGICRC) continues to collect stories of islanders’ housing experiences — and there is still time for additional...

Thirteen recommended actions to provide basic medical services

The following was sent to B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and filed with the Driftwood for publication. By Curt Firestone  The problems at Salt Spring’s Lady...

Salt Spring library shares top book picks for 2022

Book borrowers on Salt Spring Island were entranced by art design, engaged by mysteries and enthralled by historical fiction in 2022, judging by the...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
4.6 ° C
4.9 °
3.2 °
81 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
3 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933