Cabinet minister Mike Farnworth writes about visit to Salt Spring

As Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, I have the honour of meeting British Columbians and learning about what matters most to them.

There is nothing I love more than visiting communities to hear first-hand about your concerns and opportunities you see. This week I’ll be visiting Salt Spring Island, territory of the Coast Salish peoples. This beautiful island boasts world-class art galleries, wineries and craft breweries, but it isn’t immune to issues troubling other B.C. communities.

Across our province, people are having conversations about public safety. I’m visiting Salt Spring to learn more about how my government can make this island’s communities stronger and safer.

In addition to addressing public safety, we are committed to supporting the hospitality and legal cannabis industries through practical measures as we rebound from the pandemic. For example, we have extended temporary patio licences allowing British Columbians to enjoy our world-class food and beverages while enjoying the scenic patio views and we continue to look for ways to support growth of the legal cannabis market while providing safe and accessible options for British Columbians

With the recent introduction of a licence for farm-gate sales and the public engagement on cannabis-consumption spaces, understanding public opinion on cannabis-related hospitality and agri-tourism activities is a practical next step. The feedback in this report will play an important role in the development of provincial policies.

We’re committed to supporting growth of a strong, diverse hospitality and legal cannabis industry alongside Indigenous partners, stakeholders and British Columbians.

We are taking action to build safe, healthy communities for everyone. To hear more and to share your perspectives, please join me at the ASK Salt Spring meeting at the Ganges Fire Hall (105 Lower Ganges Rd.) on Friday, March 3 at 11 a.m.

Mike Farnworth,

B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General