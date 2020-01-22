Fields looking into Salt Spring site feasibility

An old retail favourite could be returning to the island, if renovation costs for the desired building are not deemed prohibitive.

The director of store operations from Fields Canada informed the Driftwood Wednesday that his company is looking at the old Slegg Building Materials store at 804 Fulford-Ganges Rd. as a potential new location for the department store.

“We want to return to Salt Spring if we find the right building opportunity. We’re looking at that now,” said Nelson Neves. “We’re looking at the former Slegg building. It’s not for sure yet. The issue is that that building is not a typical retail space.”

Salt Spring had a Fields store from 1999 to 2009 at the Country Grocer complex, and the appetite for the store is part of what drew the company back to the island.

“It did well and the customers enjoyed having us. We just couldn’t come to a lease renewal with our previous landlord, so we had to leave the island,” Neves said.

See the Jan. 29 issue of the Driftwood for more on this story.