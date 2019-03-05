Driftwood gets five B.C. award nominations

The Driftwood has been nominated for five B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards.

Marc Kitteringham’s No Direction Home web and in-print story about the housing crisis on Salt Spring is up for a multimedia feature story award. Elizabeth Nolan’s two-part series about the maturing of Salt Spring’s arts community is nominated for an arts writing award, and a series on freighters anchoring in the Gulf Islands written by Gail Sjuberg is nominated for environmental writing.

The Driftwood is also a finalist in the community service category for its Greening Salt Spring clean-up campaign, which was spearheaded by Nolan.

First, second and third-place prizes will be announced at the April 27 Ma Murray Awards gala in Richmond. All entries were published in the 2018 calendar year.

Additionally, Kitteringham is one of three winners in the inaugural New Journalist of the Year Award, based on the submission of five samples of work and a recommendation letter.

Ma Murray Awards finalists were announced on March 1.