Marking first place awards for best overall and most creative display won by Apple Photo and creator Sharon Sykes are, from left, Driftwood publisher Nancy Johnson, Sykes and Apple Photo owner Bob Young. The window also won the people's choice award.
Christmas decorating contest winners awarded

By Driftwood Staff
Winners in the annual Driftwood Christmas Light-up Decorating Contest received their awards last week. 

Taking first place for best overall and most creative premises was the Apple Photo Christmas village display made by island resident Sharon Sykes. The window also won the people’s choice award by public voting. 

Love My Kitchen took second place in the best overall and most creative categories. 

Salt Spring Inn won first place for best use of lights, and Mouat’s Clothing was the second-place winner. 

Winners receive credits towards Driftwood advertising in addition to certificates. 

The Driftwood has sponsored the contest for the past 35 years. 

Above: Four winning windows and premises in the Driftwood’s Christmas decorating contest. Clockwise from top left, Apple Photo, Love My Kitchen, Salt Spring Inn and Mouat’s Clothing. Across the top, from left: 1) Love My Kitchen owner Linda Koroscil, left, and Driftwood publisher Nancy Johnson. 2) From left, Driftwood publisher Nancy Johnson, Mouat’s Clothing manager Marci Leighton and her dog Leo. 3) From left, Salt Spring Inn staff members Madison, TJ, and co-owner Jeremy Milsom.

