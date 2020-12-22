Christmas decorating contest winners awarded

Winners in the annual Driftwood Christmas Light-up Decorating Contest received their awards last week.

Taking first place for best overall and most creative premises was the Apple Photo Christmas village display made by island resident Sharon Sykes. The window also won the people’s choice award by public voting.

Love My Kitchen took second place in the best overall and most creative categories.

Salt Spring Inn won first place for best use of lights, and Mouat’s Clothing was the second-place winner.

Winners receive credits towards Driftwood advertising in addition to certificates.

The Driftwood has sponsored the contest for the past 35 years.