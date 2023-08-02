Boylan, Judy

Judy Boylan, loving mother, good friend, and long-time secretary for Gulf Islands School District #64, succumbed to complications from cancer at the age of 80, on June 23rd of 2023. Throughout her stay at Lady Minto Hospital, she remained clear-headed, comfortable, and almost pain-free. Thanks again to all the hospital staff, whose kindness and care made the end of her life more pleasant, and sometimes even fun.

Strong to the end, she expressed no fear of death, only disappointment that there wasn’t much time left — probably the sweetest, gentlest, toughest woman you’ll ever meet. She will be missed.

She is survived by her son Patrick, daughter Kathleen, brother Rex, unofficial step-daughter Christine, and countless former students of Gulf Islands schools, who remember her fondly. Special appreciation for Michelle and Cliff, who’ve been her best friends through her last years, and even her last moments.

There will be a memorial and celebration of life event on Sunday, September 3rd, from noon to three in the downstairs of the Legion. This date seemed perfect because it’s just before the school year begins, and her work there meant so much to her. It’s also on the Labour Day long weekend, and labour union solidarity was also important to her. Come say your farewells, and wish her a safe journey home.