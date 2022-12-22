UPDATE: BC Ferries cancels numerous Friday morning sailings

BC Ferries and the provincial government have a message for travellers: weather conditions are going to make the next several days pretty difficult.

The warning issued Thursday afternoon was of a “strong” possibility of sailing cancellations throughout the BC Ferries system. By Thursday evening the corporation had confirmed it would cancel several early morning sailings, including all sailings leaving from Salt Spring. An original BC Ferries list did not include Fulford Harbour-Swartz Bay sailings.

Poor road conditions leading to terminals — as well as high winds and rough seas — are expected to impact ferry operations.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is also advising drivers in the south coast region “to avoid travel unless necessary from late Thursday evening into Saturday.”

Environment Canada has issued a “winter storm warning,” with hazardous winter conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds expected tonight, followed by freezing rain as temperatures warm up.

BC Ferries said it will automatically refund customers with bookings if a sailing is cancelled; if possible, customers who wish to cancel existing reservations should do so through their website BCFerries.com for the next few days, as customer service is experiencing large call volumes on their phone lines.