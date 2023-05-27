Baker, Webster, Rook & Corno are Salt Spring’s first LCC commissioners

Salt Spring Island voters have chosen their first Local Community Commission (LCC) representatives.

Gayle Baker, Brian Webster, Earl Rook and Ben Corno were the top-four vote-getters and will become members of the LCC under the Capital Regional District, joining Salt Spring’s electoral area director Gary Holman, who had championed the LCC concept.

With results still unofficial, the vote tallies were as follows:

Gayle Baker: 1977

Brian Webster: 1974

Earl Rook: 1538

Benjamin Corno: 919

Jennifer Lannan: 863

Jamie Harris: 842

Jennifer Kerrigan: 790

Lloyd Cudmore: 753

Nejmah Guermoudi: 680

Donald Marcotte: 649

Jesse Brown: 381

Jennifer McClean: 296

Kylie Coates: 285

David Courtney: 284

Eric G. March: 146

Some 10,033 people were on the CRD’s registered voter list: 9,905 resident property electors and 128 non-resident property electors. The number of eligible voters would have grown due to people registering at the advance or May 27th polls.

Cudmore, Harris, Kerrigan and Marcotte had run as a “Core-4” slate. Harris is also a Salt Spring Islands Trust trustee, elected last October. Baker had served on the transportation and parks and recreation commissions under the CRD, and Webster had been a parks and recreation commission member.

Salt Spring Island voters approved the change of CRD governance that created the LCC in a referendum held at the same time as local elections in October 2022. Positively Forward, a group that had initiated the process leading to the referendum, publicly endorsed Baker, Rook and Webster.

Check back on this website or see the May 31st Driftwood newspaper for updates to this story.