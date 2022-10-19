ArtSpring Presents Mirror Visions Ensemble – Journeys on Oct. 27

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

The Mirror Visions Ensemble wants to take you on a journey: A journey to far-flung destinations, accompanied by the music of Barber, Berlioz, Poulenc and more, and the poetry and text of, among others, Baudelaire, Joyce and Henry James.

The ensemble exists to explore the relationship between music and text, cleverly playing with the same text but setting it to music by different composers. These are passionate storytellers, and four of the current 10 artists in the group will be at ArtSpring on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Soprano Mireille Asselin, baritone Jesse Blumberg, tenor Scott Murphree and pianist/music director Grant Wenaus are individually highly accomplished and sought-after performers, covering the worlds of traditional and contemporary opera, early and new music, and performing in concerts and recitals around the world. Mireille has sung five seasons at the Metropolitan Opera, as well as performing with major North American orchestras. Opera Canada called her, “a soprano that charms and brightens a room.” Jesse – dubbed “a golden-toned baritone” by the New York Times — is also a much in-demand opera singer, with performances across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Tenor Scott is also a distinguished singer of the concert, recital and opera stage, as well as serving on the voice faculty of Yale School of Drama. And Grant Wenaus, pianist, vocal coach and conductor, has performed at leading concert halls, festivals and on Broadway stages.

The Mirror Visions Ensemble has been in existence for 30 seasons now. It not only performs the work of well-known composers, but commissions many new pieces — to date over 105 works by more than 35 composers. For the concert at ArtSpring you’ll hear new work by Gilda Lyons, Scott Wheeler and Tom Cipullo, alongside that of Joseph Haydn, Cole Porter and Kurt Weill.

Get ready to take a wonderful evening trip with these inventive performers.

The concert is proudly sponsored by Carol & Ted Brown.

Tickets are available through the ArtSpring website and at the box office.