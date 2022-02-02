World-leading pianist Angela Hewitt at ArtSpring

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

What do Salt Spring Island, Toronto and Halifax have in common? Amazingly they are the only three stops on Angela Hewitt’s current Canadian tour. And luckily for us, we get to welcome her for two performances.

Hewitt is considered one of the world’s leading pianists. Born in Ottawa but now based in Europe, she travels extensively for recitals and to play with major orchestras around the world. She has long been established as one of J.S. Bach’s foremost interpreters, and often conducts concertos of Bach, Mozart and Beethoven from the piano. This has seen her lead the Toronto Symphony, the Hong Kong Philharmonic and Copenhagen Philharmonic, among countless others.

Unsurprisingly she has been described as one of the busiest pianists on earth. Alongside her playing, Hewitt is the artistic director of the annual Trasimeno Music Festival in Umbria, Italy — which also sees her on stage in various capacities during this week-long event — and an ambassador for OrKidstra. This social development program for youth in inner-city Ottawa harnesses the joy of making music and learning an instrument, along with learning valuable skills such as commitment, teamwork and tolerance.

Music education, working with and nurturing new talent, are also key themes in her life. Many gifted pianists have taken part in Hewitt’s frequent masterclasses in Italy, and school children in remote communities across Canada have been treated to special concerts. Even the pandemic couldn’t put pay to that completely: in spring 2020 Hewitt moved online, offering daily short pieces to stay in touch with her fans and students.

With her original ArtSpring date of Feb. 11 a quick sell out, Hewitt very kindly offered us a second performance for Thursday, Feb. 10. Audiences will delight in her choices for the program. They include Couperin’s Dix-huitième Ordre; a selection of Messiaen’s Preludes; and Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Opus 5 by Brahms. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the world’s premier pianists on stage on our small island.

Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

As per the current public health order, proof of vaccination is required for everyone age 12+ attending this event. Patrons age 19+ are also required to show a piece of valid government photo ID. Masks must be worn at all times while at ArtSpring for those who are five years old and older.