Viva Chorale sings with joy in multiple ways

Viva Chorale community choir is ready to thrill audiences this weekend in its With Joy concert.

“The whole idea is to have a joyous concert,” said group director Caroni Young.

As if uplifting musical choices weren’t enough to create that joy, Viva Chorale has asked the Jubilate Vocal Ensemble from Vancouver to join them.

“It’s a pun because we are singing songs about joy but also ‘with a choir called joy.’”

The two choirs with approximately 45 members each perform at Fulford Hall this Saturday night, April 27 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday afternoon, April 28 at 2 p.m. Young said some songs are designed to make audience members laugh, like a folk song called Flunky Jim that’s about a guy trying to buy a new outfit by saving the government bounty paid for gopher tails. A dance-like Irish tune about a fellow marrying an older woman for her money also aims to be fun.

A couple of the pieces express joy in a different way.

“Tabula Rasa talks about having a child and holding them in your arms for the first time and imagining the whole world opening up in front of them,” said Young.

That piece is by Nelson, B.C. composer Don MacDonald, who is one of Young’s favourites and whose work the choir has performed in the past.

“There’s a real mix of songs to make you laugh and songs to make you reflect about life and songs to celebrate special moments in your life too . . . and what it means to appreciate the way you live your life.”

The collaboration with Jubilate came about because Young was a former member of the choir.

“They are my Vancouver choir family, so they are all very good friends and we have stayed in touch and it is nice to invite them over to Salt Spring.”

Jubilate also performed with Viva Chorale four years ago.

Jubilate’s director is now Eldon McBride, who is a very accomplished musician and was Ben Heppner’s personal rehearsal accompanist.

“It’s a pleasure to work with him and the choir,” said Young.

The two groups plan to do three songs as a mass choir, so that will mean the sound of 90 voices will fill Fulford Hall.

Young says the hall is a great venue for singing and has a lovely community feeling when you walk into it.

The concert will close with the ultra-joyous gospel tune I Sing Because I’m Happy.

Tickets for the show are at Apple Photo or the door.

Bill Coon & Caroni Young

After the Sunday rendition of the Viva Chorale concert is over, director Young will get ready for another performance that night.

Young will sing jazz standards with renowned guitarist Bill Coon at All Saints at 7:30 p.m.

“Singing with Bill is such a real treat. He is such a great musician,” said Young.