Viva Chorale! presents ‘journeys’ theme concert

Viva Chorale! community choir caps off its spring season with a concert that takes place at All Saints this weekend, with shows set for Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3.

Special guests are the Harmony Women’s Vocal Ensemble from Coquitlam, who will take the stage for the second part of the show, which celebrates the idea of journeys in many forms.

“The theme for the upcoming concert came to me from a choral setting of the Alfred Lord Tennyson poem entitled Crossing the Bar,” explained Viva Chorale! music director Caroni Young.

“The imagery of this poem is beautiful as the opening lines depict ‘Sunset and Evening Star and One Clear Call for Me.’ But the depiction of crossing the sand bar and looking towards the next step in our final journey really resonated with me. This led me to think about the other journeys that we take throughout our lives. Sometimes they involve travel and journeys to far-off lands to explore and discover new cultures.”

The event will culminate in the Harmony Women’s Vocal Ensemble and Viva Chorale! choirs performing several mass pieces.

Saturday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m.