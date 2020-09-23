Valdy kicks off ArtSpring season

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

He’s created 16 albums, 22 singles, four gold records and has nearly half a million recordings sold worldwide. He’s won two Juno awards and had seven Juno nominations. He’s earned An Order of Canada, for heaven’s sake!

And who, exactly, might we be speaking of here? Salt Spring’s very own Valdy, of course.

Consider the reviews: “Few performers are capable of achieving the kind of energy he generates on stage.” — Globe and Mail.

“…unquestionably the most public performer in Canada today, and the most loved.” — Macleans.

“Valdy elicited a genuinely warm standing ovation, the real kind, where the applause continues long after the encore is assured.” — Winnipeg Free Press.

How fitting it is that our very own Valdy should be opening the new ArtSpring season on Oct. 2, 3 and 4. The last time this Canadian folk legend played the ArtSpring stage was in 2014, so we’re all really ready for another shot of his gracious and magnetic charm. Being such a key part of the island community makes him the perfect fit to launch the 2020-21 season.

Keep in mind that there are only 50 seats available for each performance, making this an unusually intimate experience. Also, please remember that the performance will be one hour long, with no intermission and no concession sales, in order to keep our patrons as safe as possible.

Rock on, Valdy, we’re really looking forward to another great show.

The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. while the Oct. 4 show is a 2:30 p.m. matinee.