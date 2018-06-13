Valdy and big band converge at Fulford Hall

Valdy is teaming up with the Swing Shift Big Band for a one-night only unique musical event called Valdy Goes Big Band.

The show runs this Saturday, June 16 at Fulford Community Hall. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors open at 7.

“Fans will hear Valdy as they’ve never heard him before,” said Swing Shift director and trumpet player Derrick Milton.

While Milton and Valdy have performed together several times over the years, Milton said they decided “it was time for a bigger collaboration so that Valdy could stretch his jazz wings.”

That saw local arrangers Mike Reveley, Keith Ollerenshaw, Monik Nordine and others recruited to arrange some of Valdy’s music for a full 16-piece accompaniment.

Traditionalists will still get a chance to hear Valdy alone with his guitar, and hear Swing Shift alone, playing big band favourites of Glen Miller, Cole Porter, Charles Mingus and others. Special guests joining in for a couple of tunes include the Salt Spring Andrews Sisters, AKA Sue Newman, Caroni Young and Margo Milton.

“Most Salt Springers know Valdy personally, involved as he is in almost every community endeavour,” said Derrick Milton. “Other Salt Springers may know him for the hugely successful musical career that took him around the globe.”

Valdy is still one of the hardest working people in the music business, touring across the country regularly, playing festivals and theatres of all sizes. With Valdy’s 16 albums, 22 singles and multiple Juno awards he has become a Canadian household name.