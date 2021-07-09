Treasure Fair set to unfold online

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is almost over! After the break in 2020, ArtSpring’s Treasure Fair team has been working tirelessly to reignite the loyal support it has always enjoyed from the Salt Spring community, and to bring the community an online fundraising event full of exciting and unique finds.

The online-only events are certainly a new challenge to the team that has always thrived on turning the ArtSpring galleries into a shopper’s paradise. But, under the direction of coordinator Catherine Griffiths, that challenge has been met, and then some. The donation box was full to bursting well ahead of schedule, thanks not only to individuals but to business donors, who have all faced an incredibly tough 16 months. That’s the spirit of our community right there.

So, what can people expect from this year’s events? The auction catalogues have already opened for preview, so why not take a peek and note now what you want to bid on. Some highlights? The three-night Yukon trip is this year’s centrepiece — a unique place in Canada to celebrate the resumption of inter-province travel. Or how about our “only on Salt Spring” items, including a whale skeleton articulator studio visit, a historical tour of Salt Spring, a recording session, and a forest and nature therapy walk. You could also learn something new, or brush up your skills, with a basketry, quilting or knitting class; get some expert gardening advice; or discover spectacular sea life swimming with the Salt Spring Seals.

The live auction gala event has also moved online. ArtSpring board president Walter Stewart and previous president Deb Toole will be your effervescent hosts, taking you through the big-ticket items and keeping those bids coming in. To help the event go with a swing we have a limited number of party packs for you to enjoy at home. Each pack contains wine, Salt Spring Cheese products, Salt Spring Kitchen jam, and crackers, plus a ticket for the live auction gala. And one pack contains a special winning ticket.

At treasurefair.artspring.ca

• From July 1 – preview catalogues, register to bid, buy a Zoom live auction gala ticket, and party pack.

• July 14, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 18: bid high and bid often on silent auction items.

• July 17, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Zoom live auction gala. Bidding is from 6 to 8 p.m. (ticket not required if you aren’t attending the Zoom gala).