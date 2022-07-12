The Blue and Gold headline July 14 concert

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS

On the evening of Thursday, July 14, people are invited to bring a blanket and a picnic to Centennial Park at 6 p.m. for great music in the beautiful setting of Ganges Harbour.

Warming up the evening will be John Gogo, who Victoria Times Colonist writer Joseph Blake called “ne of the most talented singer songwriters this area has ever produced.” A folksinger, songwriter and actor, Gogo hails from a large musical family in Snuneymuxw (aka Nanaimo) on Vancouver Island. Gogo has carved out a niche for himself with his songs about the people, places and events of Western Canada, the islands and coast in particular. Several have themes of his family’s coal mining past and history in logging, including his own.

The headliner for the night, The Blue and Gold, is a musical collaboration between Juno-nominated and WCMA Blues Artist of the Year Ndidi O and folk-roots guitarist and banjo player Trish Klein (from The Be Good Tanyas, Frazey Ford, Po’ Girl), which celebrates the musical artistry and legacy of pioneering female blues musicians.

Ndidi O and Trish Klein were established Canadian roots music artists when they met in Paris while both going through turbulent times in their lives. In Parisian street cafes, alley-way bars and hammams their friendship was fused, and the idea of collaboration first began.

Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union, is the marquee presenter for the 2022 season. We are also grateful to the Gulf Islands Driftwood, Harbour House Hotel, Country Grocer, BC Ferries, the Capital Regional District and the Province of British Columbia for supporting this program.