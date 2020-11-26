Tai Whelon open studio this weekend



A Gulf Islands Secondary School alumnus is showing his artwork at The Point Gallery on South Ridge Drive this weekend by appointment.

Tai Whelon, who graduated from GISS in 2013, will show select pieces made in recent years while attending Concordia University and Camosun College, and works from the past months spent in a pop-up residency program through the support of the Salt Spring Arts Council’s AiR program.

Whelon is exhibiting a wide range of work, including drawing, collage, found-object sculpture and printmaking.

Due to current restrictions, an online sign-up has been created to facilitate many viewings over a three-day open-studio. Each sign-up slot allows for 20 minutes in the gallery. Each slot is per individual or bubble/family. Masks are required in the gallery space and visitors are asked to use the hand sanitizer provided and give their name/number upon arrival for contact tracing.

Sign-up is available here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080b44acab28a7fd0-tais

More Info: https://ssartscouncil.com/event/air-open-studio-tai-whelon/2020-11-27/

“As it is late November, the barn/gallery space can be cold at times,” said Whelon. “Despite heaters, visitors are encouraged to dress accordingly. A covered area will be outside for any visitor crossover and provide a space for discussion after viewing.”

If there are no available sign-up slots, or if the days do not fit somebody’s schedule, people can contact Whelon at taichee1@live.com to try to schedule an appointment.