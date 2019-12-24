Swing Shift Big Band New Year’s Dance With the Andrews Sisters

New Year’s Eve and big band swing music are virtually synonymous.

This year, for the first time in over a decade, Swing Shift, Salt Spring’s own 17-piece big band, hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mahon Hall. The musical entertainment, which starts at 9 p.m., will feature all of the best of the big band era, including music by Glenn Miller, Count Basie and Benny Goodman, to name just a few.

There will guest vocalists, including Salt Spring’s own Andrews Sisters, who were such a hit at the Valdy Goes Big Band Show. As well as all the great swing classics there will Latin music, pop and funk by such composers as Tito Puente, Chicago and Bruno Mars. A champagne toast, while the band plays Auld Lang Syne at midnight, will ring in the new year in old-time style.

Tickets will be available at Mondo Trading for $25.

Snacks by Lou Ellis will be available for purchase as well as wine and beer.

This event will likely sell out, so get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.