SSNAP finalists announced

The 52 finalists for the 2021 Salt Spring National Art Prize competition have been announced.

“Drawing from every region across the country and Canadian citizens abroad, the SSNAP exhibition promises to be as inclusive, diverse and culturally rich as Canada itself,” states a July 13 SSNAP press release.

Connie Kuhns is the lone Salt Spring Island artist on the list this year. Joanna Rogers from Pender Island is also a finalist.

With artists eligible to win $41,000 in prizes, SSNAP is one of the largest contemporary visual art competitions in Canada.

SSNAP founding director Ron Crawford said SSNAP has not only provided artists with an outlet during COVID-19 but also the opportunity for Canadian creativity to flourish. “We are delighted to see the types of submissions and what artists have been focused on during the pandemic. We’ve noted how the lock-downs have directly or indirectly influenced the themes of many works, similar to artistic expression during times of war.” Crawford added, “Due to COVID-19 restrictions there’s been a lack of venues and places where artistic works can be showcased; we’re excited with the 40 per cent increase in submissions and the diversity of artists chosen in 2021.”

Finalists are eligible for 10 awards, six selected by the jury and four selected by public vote. The fourth biennial SSNAP Exhibition runs at Mahon Hall from Sept. 24 to Oct. 25, with the gala awards night on Oct. 23.

A biennial competition and exhibition, SSNAP was established in 2015 to recognize, showcase and publicize the accomplishments of Canadian visual artists.

A list of the finalists is on the SSNAP website.