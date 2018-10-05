Spinners and Weavers hold Thanksgiving weekend show + sale

Salt Spring’s Weavers and Spinners’ Guild celebrates Spinning and Weaving Week with an exhibition and sale at ArtSpring this Thanksgiving weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, more than 15 guild members will showcase their work. One-of-a-kind items, ranging from blankets to scarves, tea towels and jewellery that are handwoven, hand-spun, hand-dyed or hand-felted are on display.

Dyed fibre and hand-spun yarns will also be available for fibre artists.

“Much is written about the 100 Mile Diet,” says the guild in press material about the event. “This is a 100 mile fibre diet, with many of the pieces worked with fibres grown here on Salt Spring. Isabel is helping with this. She is a purebred Gotland ewe that lives at Ewetopia Farm. Her fleece was spun for two woollen shawls. The first one was completed by guild members at a sheep to shawl competition this summer in 28-degree heat; the second at the 2018 fall fair. The shawls will be part of a silent auction to raise funds for the guild’s ongoing education program that furthers skills in the fibre arts.”